Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,134 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 497,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 125,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 75,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

