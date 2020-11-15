Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAXN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 108,330.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,979,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,291,000 after buying an additional 1,978,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,750,000 after purchasing an additional 420,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,443,000 after purchasing an additional 393,252 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,144,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,339,000 after purchasing an additional 260,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,720,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $9,623,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,555 shares in the company, valued at $55,733,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Axon Enterprise, Inc. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $49,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,885.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,844 shares of company stock worth $11,435,315 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $120.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -183.30 and a beta of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $128.38.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

