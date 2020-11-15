Jack L. Wyszomierski Sells 34,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $700,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Exelixis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Exelixis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

