Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.46.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $129.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $131.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $514,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,100.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,732. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

