Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $831,000 Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $9,081,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,716,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,228,000 after buying an additional 130,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,233,000 after buying an additional 105,222 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 928,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,844,000 after buying an additional 78,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Stephens upgraded The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,873.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,568.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,753.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

