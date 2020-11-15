Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,756,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,897,000 after purchasing an additional 773,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Evergy by 27.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,034,000 after purchasing an additional 544,438 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Evergy by 419.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,225 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Evergy by 6,716.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,974,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,067 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Evergy by 198.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,761,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $57.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

