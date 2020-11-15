Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Position Decreased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $17,313,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CM opened at $80.96 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.1105 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CM. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

