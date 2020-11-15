1,082 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 163.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $78.78 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.01.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

