Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 93,213 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,213 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 314.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 72,654 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,159,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,127,000 after purchasing an additional 238,302 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $50.58.

