Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 6,993 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. First Command Bank raised its stake in Corning by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Corning by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Corning by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 34,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,735.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Insiders have sold 131,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,225 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 179.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

