Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 5,408 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

NYSE:BK opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.