PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Position Decreased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 128.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKI opened at $132.12 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

