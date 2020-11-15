Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 258 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 392,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 424.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 345,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 279,857 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,454,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $381.72 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $419.98. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.40, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.18.
PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.60.
In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total value of $385,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,000 shares of company stock worth $141,619,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
