Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 258 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 392,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 424.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 345,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 279,857 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,454,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $381.72 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $419.98. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.40, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.18.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.60.

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total value of $385,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,000 shares of company stock worth $141,619,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.