FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Position Trimmed by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,373 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

FSKR opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.04. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01).

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.40%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSKR. BidaskClub lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Friday, September 11th. Truist began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Securities began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.