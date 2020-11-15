Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 715,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,098 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,079,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

