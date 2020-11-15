Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,272,000 after acquiring an additional 48,814 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 160.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $347.12 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $183.44 and a 12-month high of $370.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.73.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

