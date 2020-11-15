Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $71,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,340 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after buying an additional 78,365 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $63.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58.

