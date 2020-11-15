Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

ZNGA opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $102,964.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $872,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 33,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $287,113.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,919 shares of company stock worth $3,498,401. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

