Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $123,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,130,559 shares of company stock valued at $153,867,318 over the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $49.10 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $54.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.