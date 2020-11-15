Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Haemonetics by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 187.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 62.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,543 shares of company stock worth $161,917 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.52. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $126.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

