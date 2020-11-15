Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,906 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at about $956,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $37.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.55. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

