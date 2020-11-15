Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 238.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 339.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 366.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,966 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $165,542,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 150.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,758,000 after acquiring an additional 823,986 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 11.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 59,810 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bill.com from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $877,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,476.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas Mawhinney sold 15,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.73, for a total value of $1,300,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,190.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,337,755 shares of company stock valued at $418,716,387 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $120.77.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

