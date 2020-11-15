First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Mark C. Oman acquired 4,000 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $191,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.16.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.