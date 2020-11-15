Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.08 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $7,185,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. Northcoast Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $123.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day moving average of $94.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $146.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

