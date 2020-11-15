Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 236.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.38.

Penumbra stock opened at $262.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.00. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.07, for a total transaction of $472,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total value of $1,063,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $335,703.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,959 shares of company stock worth $8,849,052. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.