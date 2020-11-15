Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,160 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 47,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

