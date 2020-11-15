Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 202.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 88.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Hologic by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

HOLX stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

