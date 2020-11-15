Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $4,117,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.51.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $167,101.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,189,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

