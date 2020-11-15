Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. FMR LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 134.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after buying an additional 2,412,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,285 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $142,313,000 after acquiring an additional 229,435 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,714 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $83,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,792,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,248,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,642.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $123.45 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $130.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

