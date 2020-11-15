Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,401 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,929.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,707,000 after purchasing an additional 383,942 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,332,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,487,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMH opened at $196.20 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $202.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.45.

