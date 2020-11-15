Raymond James & Associates Has $12.63 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,809 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.32% of HealthEquity worth $12,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $204,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in HealthEquity by 25.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in HealthEquity by 14.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.58, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. BidaskClub cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on HealthEquity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

