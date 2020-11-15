PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,964 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PACCAR by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.69.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

