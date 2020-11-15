Raymond James & Associates Has $13.32 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,341 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $13,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,952,000 after buying an additional 1,680,506 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,221,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,482,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after purchasing an additional 171,938 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 703,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after purchasing an additional 161,720 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $199.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $218.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

