Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $13,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 125,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 75,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE DFP opened at $28.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.