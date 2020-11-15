Raymond James & Associates Acquires 5,175 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $55.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $565,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $4,284,030. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

