Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $318,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $8,531,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,029,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $878,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $301,000.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $15.80 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $17.06.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew A. Long sold 579,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $5,828,804.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,313,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $2,718,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,893,935.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,385,740 shares of company stock valued at $169,948,219.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.