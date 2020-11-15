Mackay Shields LLC Increases Position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 224.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.22% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 196,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $30,118.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,185.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $757,171.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,508.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,951 shares of company stock worth $4,686,076 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.70 million, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNMK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

