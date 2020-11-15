Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth $22,077,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 4,179.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 122,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 119,160 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,063,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,016,000 after purchasing an additional 114,935 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 116.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 179,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,075,000 after purchasing an additional 96,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 31.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 83,908 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LSI opened at $116.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $119.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 76.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

