Signaturefd LLC Sells 758 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after buying an additional 266,810 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,161,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,948,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,050,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FirstEnergy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,282,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,094,000 after purchasing an additional 89,018 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in FirstEnergy by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,937,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,905,000 after purchasing an additional 856,600 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

