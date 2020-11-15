Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys 257 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 173,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,416,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $149.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

