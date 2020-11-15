Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Sells $644,000.00 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $63.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $72.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $544.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6,065.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,279 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 176.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 730,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 466,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 175.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after purchasing an additional 337,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,527,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,665,000 after purchasing an additional 269,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,089.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 268,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 256,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

