BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential downside of 20.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PLNT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

PLNT opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,277,624.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,997 shares of company stock valued at $34,601,625 over the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,468,000 after acquiring an additional 544,076 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 100.2% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

