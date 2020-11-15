Brokerages Expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Post Earnings of -$2.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to announce ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.32). Wynn Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 251.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($19.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.35) to ($18.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,953 shares of company stock worth $991,516 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,526,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $784,153,000 after purchasing an additional 237,074 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 896,637 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $64,388,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,368,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after buying an additional 183,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,514 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after acquiring an additional 116,966 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.28. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.32.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.