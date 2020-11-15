Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 752 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000.

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $53.53 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

