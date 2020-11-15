Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 15,809 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,625 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 15.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 83,722 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 38,266.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 738,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 736,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 78.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,442 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.