Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 84.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $242,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $342,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,151,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,507,101.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,311 shares of company stock worth $2,837,043 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QRVO opened at $147.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $154.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.58 and its 200-day moving average is $119.93.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.