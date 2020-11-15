Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 382 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $239,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 36.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AON by 20.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,528,000 after buying an additional 48,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.33.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $204.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon Plc has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.94 and a 200-day moving average of $196.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

