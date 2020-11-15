iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,112,000 after acquiring an additional 327,597 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,625,000. Stadion Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,458,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 210,049.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 195,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after acquiring an additional 195,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 982.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after acquiring an additional 189,217 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $141.06 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $146.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.54.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

