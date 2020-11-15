Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 8,559 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in National Grid by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 4,432.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after acquiring an additional 309,073 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in National Grid by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 304,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in National Grid by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 134,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $62.94 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $1.1285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 113.03%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

