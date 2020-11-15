Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 273 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,039,384,000 after acquiring an additional 447,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,825,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,842,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,048,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $311.71 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

